Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 30,400 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000. The Trade Desk makes up 1.5% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $50,611.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,537,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,937 shares of company stock worth $4,394,933 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock traded up $2.17 on Wednesday, hitting $74.92. 77,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,494,789. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.58, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average is $74.16. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

