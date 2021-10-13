Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,996 Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Appian by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Appian by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,414. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $62.29 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -140.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on APPN. Barclays upped their price objective on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.86.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

