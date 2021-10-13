Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $685,000 in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,738 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 441.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Twilio by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Twilio by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 23.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $14.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,326. The company has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.71 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.82 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total value of $19,193,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.45, for a total value of $558,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,402 shares of company stock worth $61,443,714. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.00.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.