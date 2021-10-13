Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $381,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $2,276,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 774,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after purchasing an additional 81,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKC traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $78.66. 16,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,087. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $101.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

