Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,260 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.1% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $445.92. 56,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $470.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.83.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.83.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

