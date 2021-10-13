Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSSE. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.10.

CSSE stock opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $336.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.56. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $47.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.23.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.07% and a negative net margin of 42.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 31.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

