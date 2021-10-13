Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Trading Up 6.4%

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s share price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.95. Approximately 8,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 877,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $494.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 3,035.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $28,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter valued at $600,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 17,533 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 110,831.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 17,733 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 466.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 472,789 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

