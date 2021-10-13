China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 766.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIADY opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $66.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average is $58.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

