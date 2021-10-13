Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Up 524.1% in September

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 524.1% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHYHY opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.53. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $27.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHYHY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $22.54 price objective on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

