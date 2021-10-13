Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,154,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172,158 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Chubb worth $183,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 145.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 107.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday. Finally, boosted their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

CB stock opened at $181.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.70. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $116.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

