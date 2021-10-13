Cipher (CPR) Market Capitalization Tops $133,155.78

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 13th. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $133,155.78 and $5,162.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.76 or 0.00477140 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000886 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $573.32 or 0.01006594 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

