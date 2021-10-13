Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will announce earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Cisco Systems reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cisco Systems.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.61. The stock had a trading volume of 369,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,905,791. The company has a market capitalization of $230.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.