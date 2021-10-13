Citigroup Inc. Buys 58,859 Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) by 1,518.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,859 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of ReneSola worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 2nd quarter worth $716,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 2nd quarter worth $569,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ReneSola by 302.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 175,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $34,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,750.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SOL shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Shares of SOL opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. ReneSola Ltd has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $486.84 million, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 2.28.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

