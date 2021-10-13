Citigroup Inc. Buys 8,666 Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 2,029.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 936.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 476.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLPG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $65.80 price target on shares of Galapagos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

Galapagos stock opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.54. Galapagos NV has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $147.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.09.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.24. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $184.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that Galapagos NV will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

