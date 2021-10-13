Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 409.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4,128.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMI. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.69 and a 52-week high of $44.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.38. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, COO John David Parker sold 2,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $99,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $108,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,595 shares of company stock valued at $461,943 in the last ninety days. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.