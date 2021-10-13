Citigroup Inc. Has $589,000 Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 235.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,782 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Innoviva worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Innoviva by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 46,818 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 28,873 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 12,746 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 27.60 and a quick ratio of 27.60. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%. The business had revenue of $100.81 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $44,888.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

