Citigroup Inc. Has $598,000 Stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 469.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,536 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,695,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after buying an additional 177,929 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 182,069 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 38,764 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,529,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 78,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $936.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.88. QuinStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $135,882.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,749.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 15,105 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $262,373.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,672 shares of company stock worth $2,404,574. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

