Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,270 ($29.66) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,671.43 ($34.90).

Get Bunzl alerts:

BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,443 ($31.92) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,570.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,464.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.66%.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 7,437 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,398 ($31.33), for a total value of £178,339.26 ($233,001.38).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.