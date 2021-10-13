Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

CFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG stock opened at $48.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.