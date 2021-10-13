Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $94.40

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $94.40 and last traded at $94.73, with a volume of 90504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.32.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Barclays cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.55 and its 200-day moving average is $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. The company had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $117,829.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,779. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 238.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

