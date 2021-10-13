City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

A number of research firms have commented on CIO. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE CIO remained flat at $$18.53 during midday trading on Wednesday. 290,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,068. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.31. City Office REIT has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $807.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the second quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

