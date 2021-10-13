Clariant’s (CLZNY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CLZNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Clariant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.40 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Get Clariant alerts:

Shares of CLZNY stock remained flat at $$19.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average is $21.14. Clariant has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.