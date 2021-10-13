Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,367,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966,965 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Clarim Acquisition were worth $13,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRMU. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,078,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,890,000.

OTCMKTS CLRMU remained flat at $$9.92 during trading hours on Wednesday. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

