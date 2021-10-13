Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Clear Channel Outdoor posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($1.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $531.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.49 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

Shares of CCO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 38,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,257. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45.

In related news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $57,284.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,562.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

