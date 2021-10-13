Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,726,000. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 500.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,607,000 after purchasing an additional 455,569 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 54,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Broadcom stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $483.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,579. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $490.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.52. The company has a market capitalization of $199.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.42 and a 12 month high of $510.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.