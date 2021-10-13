Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $172.68. 389,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,484,493. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.11 and a 200-day moving average of $179.01. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $313.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.69, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

