Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,793 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST stock traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $445.40. 88,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $196.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $470.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $452.87 and a 200-day moving average of $409.83.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.83.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

