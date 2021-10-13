Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Has $4.96 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,121,178,000 after purchasing an additional 144,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,958 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,818,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,556,798,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $26.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,760.29. The stock had a trading volume of 32,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,418. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,806.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,569.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,514.62 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.28, for a total value of $38,865,310.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,795.32, for a total value of $559,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 508,728 shares of company stock worth $459,355,508. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,097.60.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

