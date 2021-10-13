Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 134.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,274,135. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $151.39 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.89 and its 200 day moving average is $223.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

