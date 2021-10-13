Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.58.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,370. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.47 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.95 and a 200-day moving average of $236.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

