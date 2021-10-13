Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 444,972 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,301,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,972 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Model N worth $78,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Model N during the second quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Model N during the second quarter valued at $574,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the second quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Model N by 111.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 77,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 0.96. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, SVP Laura Selig sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $45,671.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,269 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $463,171.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,262,399.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $932,468. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

