Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $75.22 Million Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 802,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $75,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth $56,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 747.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $459,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,257,000 shares of company stock worth $356,575,800. 38.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $70.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -72.66 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.27. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.30.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

