Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,996,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484,638 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $104,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in APi Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in APi Group by 105.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. APi Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

