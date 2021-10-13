Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 214,000 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,903,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $83,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 1.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

WES opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 3.93.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 50.20%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

