Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 476,706 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 31.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,016,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476,706 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Vroom were worth $84,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vroom by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Vroom by 5.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 215.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 14.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 244,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRM opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.22.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $761.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.96 million. Research analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vroom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

