Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,355,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,901 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $80,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,064,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,356,000 after buying an additional 443,952 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,371,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,861,000 after purchasing an additional 334,747 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,549,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,431 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,375,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,922,000 after acquiring an additional 390,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 283,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 78,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.42.

NYSE SU opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -60.91%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

