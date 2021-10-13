Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 10,437 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 482,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,437 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.32% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $87,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,046,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.26, for a total transaction of $2,603,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $194.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $209.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

ARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

