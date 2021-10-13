Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 26,114 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 531,961 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,114 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $97,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 454.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth $78,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 249.4% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in Five9 by 150.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total transaction of $619,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total value of $2,334,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,954,098.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,582 shares of company stock worth $9,543,773. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $145.96 on Wednesday. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.32 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.39.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Financial downgraded Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.77.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

