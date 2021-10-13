Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 36,566 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,566 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $71,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 65.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,182 shares of company stock valued at $14,239,990. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $127.54 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.41 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.09 and a 200-day moving average of $117.12.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.30.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

