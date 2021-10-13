Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 59,879 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,879 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.40% of Burlington Stores worth $85,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000.

BURL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.50.

NYSE BURL opened at $267.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.00. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $189.99 and a one year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

