Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 765,616 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,520,622 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 765,616 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.5% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.25% of Microsoft worth $5,017,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 24,327.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,778 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $3,002,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $292.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $199.62 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Griffin Securities increased their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

