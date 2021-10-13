Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

CLF has been the topic of several research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of CLF remained flat at $$21.73 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 200,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,664,473. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

