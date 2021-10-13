Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,176 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.05. 35,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,045. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.74. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

