Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 730,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,508,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 48,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.22. The company had a trading volume of 364,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,706,149. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $233.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.39 and its 200-day moving average is $54.95.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

