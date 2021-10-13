Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,177 Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 40,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.59. 1,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,641. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average is $25.46. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $27.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.