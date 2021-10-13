Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 543 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Infosys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Infosys by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Infosys by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Shares of INFY opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

