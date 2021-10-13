Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,311 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth $26,940,000. Arctis Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth $23,028,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 2,022.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 546,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 521,166 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of APA by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,122,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,274,000 after acquiring an additional 453,071 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of APA by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,532,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,406,000 after acquiring an additional 411,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $25.33. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. APA’s payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

