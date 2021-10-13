Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 22.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,862 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter worth $111,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 1,436.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 1,771.4% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. iShares CMBS ETF has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $55.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.34.

