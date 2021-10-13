Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Commvault Systems makes up 0.8% of Algert Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.07% of Commvault Systems worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,983. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.93. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

