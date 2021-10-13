Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.49

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.49 ($0.75) and traded as high as GBX 60.24 ($0.79). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 60.20 ($0.79), with a volume of 470,512 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £317.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 61.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 57.55.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.